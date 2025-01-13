Kades & Cheifetz LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of MTUM traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,117 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.07.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

