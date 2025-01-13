Kades & Cheifetz LLC Purchases Shares of 52,214 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,418,000 after buying an additional 2,393,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after buying an additional 2,376,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.83. 4,114,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,319. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.94.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

