Kava Price Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Kava has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $472.01 million and $25.52 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00037145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,853,842 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

