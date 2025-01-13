Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 428 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. British American Tobacco makes up approximately 1.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 67.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,914,000 after buying an additional 2,868,675 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,183,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 554,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kize Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $10,826,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.31. 6,789,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,152. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

