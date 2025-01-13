Kieckhefer Group LLC Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000. Dell Technologies makes up 2.3% of Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 354,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,935,000 after purchasing an additional 221,676 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 946,132 shares of company stock valued at $115,666,897 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Melius Research lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,329,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.24. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.