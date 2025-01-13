Kieckhefer Group LLC Makes New $798,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Kieckhefer Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.32. 351,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,178. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $224.86 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

