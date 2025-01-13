Kieckhefer Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 160,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,022,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,760,000 after buying an additional 60,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.