Kieckhefer Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,340 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Bank of America lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,716,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,155,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.58 and its 200-day moving average is $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

