Kieckhefer Group LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $737.44.
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $8.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $615.04. 350,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,949. The firm has a market cap of $172.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $557.29 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.21.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total transaction of $2,359,735.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286.92. This represents a 99.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,936 shares of company stock worth $188,324,604 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
