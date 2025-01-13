Kieckhefer Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $987,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7,798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 55,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWC traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,236. The firm has a market cap of $903.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $107.92 and a 52 week high of $139.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.63.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

