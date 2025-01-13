Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) is Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty comprises approximately 1.8% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 126.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 129.34%.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $507,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. The trade was a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

