Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.48 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 968866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.