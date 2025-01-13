Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 110942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

DNUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,481,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,569,000 after acquiring an additional 425,630 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 0.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,916,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,288,000 after buying an additional 21,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 38.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,779,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 136.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,500,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,974 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 120.5% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,230,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,699 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

