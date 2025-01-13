KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Short Interest Up 6,953.6% in December

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,000 shares, an increase of 6,953.6% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 24.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KWESST Micro Systems Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of KWE opened at $0.62 on Monday. KWESST Micro Systems has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

Institutional Trading of KWESST Micro Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KWESST Micro Systems stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of KWESST Micro Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

KWESST Micro Systems Company Profile

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

