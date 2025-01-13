Kwmg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 42,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,835,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.96. 368,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

