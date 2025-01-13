Kwmg LLC Has $28.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $28,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.23. 1,113,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.