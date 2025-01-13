Lisk Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001064 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $162.88 million and approximately $175.67 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001314 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000810 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000639 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,083,135 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

