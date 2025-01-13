Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 4.2% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $247.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.51. The company has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.55 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

