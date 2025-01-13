Maiar DEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $215,302.95 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $11.63 million and $215,302.95 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00005662 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00005270 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 3,903,020,669,913 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,007,534,754 tokens. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 3,904,269,537,280.9595 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000316 USD and is down -7.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $197,292.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.