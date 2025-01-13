Manta Network Price Tops $0.71 on Exchanges (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Manta Network has traded 26% lower against the dollar. Manta Network has a market cap of $443.33 million and $76.20 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,672,124 tokens. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 626,672,124.4499999 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.75049834 USD and is down -6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $61,378,054.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

