Marion Wealth Management Takes $969,000 Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 145,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,148. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $716.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is -59.90%.

(Free Report)

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.