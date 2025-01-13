Matrix Trust Co Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 621.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $47.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

