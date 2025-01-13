Matrix Trust Co Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 715.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Chemours were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 19.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 166.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Chemours by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares in the company, valued at $343,552.80. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Trading Down 1.3 %

Chemours stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.83. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

