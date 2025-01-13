Matrix Trust Co Lowers Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Matrix Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IMCG opened at $75.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

