Matrix Trust Co Purchases 21,408 Shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 613.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period.

Shares of QAI stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $568.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

