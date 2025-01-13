Matrix Trust Co Purchases 2,795 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 565.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. RMR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $89.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $78.31 and a one year high of $97.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

