Matrix Trust Co Purchases 5,533 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,238,000 after buying an additional 1,837,347 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,526 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,445 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,290 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

