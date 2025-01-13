Maverick Lifestyle, Inc. (MVRK) Plans to Raise $6 Million in January 16th IPO

Maverick Lifestyle, Inc. (MVRK) plans to raise $6 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, January 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,200,000 shares at a price of $4.50-$5.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Maverick Lifestyle, Inc. generated $2.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $1.6 million. The company has a market-cap of $37 million.

Joseph Gunnar & Co. acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Maverick Lifestyle, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a â€śHemp Canna-Infused Products Companyâ€ť primarily engaged in the manufacturing, branding, marketing, distribution and sales of products infused with hemp-derived cannabinoids (including but not limited to delta-8- tetrahydrocannabinol (â€śdelta-8-THCâ€ť), delta-9-THC, delta-10-THC, Hexahydrocannabinol (â€śHHCâ€ť), cannabidiol (â€śCBDâ€ť), Cannabigerol (â€śCBGâ€ť) and cannabinol (â€śCBNâ€ť)). Our current products include pre-rolled hemp joints and hemp cigarettes, hemp cigarillos, blunts, disposable vapes, gummies and puff ball edibles. All of our products are farm bill compliant with less than .3% delta 9 THC. (Incorporated in Nevada) Our business is also engaged in the development of high speed rolling manufacturing technology specifically designed for the hemp and cannabis industry, such as converting high speed tobacco rolling machines to roll stickier products such as delta-8-THC, HHC infused hemp, packing machines to automatically package rolled products into consumer packaging ready for the shelf, factory scaled machines to process raw hemp and the processes and equipment to add terpenes and flavors to hemp, to infuse hemp with cannabinoids and to formulate into ready to roll base material. Our goal is to provide choice, affordability, and a legal smoking experience for both existing tobacco and marijuana consumersÂ andÂ new hemp smokers as a preferred adult-use alternative to tobacco products and expensive, inaccessible cannabis consumption. We were founded in 2019 upon the premise of giving smokers an alternative to tobacco and nicotine addiction with our BLAZ brand CBD hemp cigarette. Based on the growth of our sales of BLAZ, we expanded to encompass factory operations and have attempted to capitalize on a new opportunity within the hemp product landscape, namely alternative cannabinoids such as d8 and HHC that are derived from hemp and offer similar taste, feel and attributes of cannabis. (Note: Maverick Lifestyle cut its IPO’s size to 1.22 million shares – down from x.xx million shares – and kept the price range at $4.50 to $5.00 – to raise $5.8 million, according to an S-1/A filing dated Jan. 6, 2025. Joseph Gunnar & Co. was named as the sole book-runner to replace the previous joint book-runners Boustead Securities and Sumner Securities.) (Note: Maverick Lifestyle filed an S-1 on Oct. 16, 2023, without disclosing terms for its IPO.)Â Â “.

Maverick Lifestyle, Inc. was founded in 2019 and has 7 employees. The company is located at 7427 NC Hwy 58 South Stantonsburg, North Carolina 27883 and can be reached via phone at (631) 964-1111 or on the web at http://www.mvrkfarms.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Maverick Lifestyle Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverick Lifestyle Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.