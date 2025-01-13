MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 5,657 shares.The stock last traded at $7.34 and had previously closed at $7.08.
MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.
MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
