MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 743% from the previous session’s volume of 286 shares.The stock last traded at $26.22 and had previously closed at $27.23.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

