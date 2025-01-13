MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Stock Performance
MEIP opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.05.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
