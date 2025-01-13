MELD (MELD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One MELD token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MELD has a total market cap of $420,062.05 and $85.77 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MELD has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MELD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,715.29 or 0.99900087 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90,030.03 or 0.99145440 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s genesis date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,996,405 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.00010419 USD and is down -6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $85.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.