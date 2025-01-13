MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.90.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLNK. Raymond James lifted their price target on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Insider Transactions at MeridianLink
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Barclays PLC increased its position in MeridianLink by 342.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 65,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 20.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 114,578 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter worth approximately $8,598,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter worth $5,377,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MeridianLink Price Performance
Shares of MLNK opened at $18.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. MeridianLink has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
MeridianLink Company Profile
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
