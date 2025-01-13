Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Buys 37,459 Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,459 shares during the period. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,088,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 139,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HIGH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.03. 65,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,947. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

