MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 4,800.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MIND C.T.I. Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MNDO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 40,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,634. MIND C.T.I. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd ( NASDAQ:MNDO Free Report ) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned about 1.30% of MIND C.T.I. worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

