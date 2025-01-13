Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $7.49 Million Stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 52,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PZT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.44. 145,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,855. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.