Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 113,242 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,882,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $207,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248,297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,248,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,186,000 after buying an additional 518,083 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,855,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,641. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

