Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 49,877 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,877 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $20,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 62,496 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 872,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 82.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 368,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after acquiring an additional 210,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 254,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 71,724 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

