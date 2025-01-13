Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 880.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,293.56. 154,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,933. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $467.62 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,318.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,034.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 32.84%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total transaction of $291,549.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,784.72. The trade was a 26.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 88 shares of company stock valued at $114,971. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

