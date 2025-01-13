Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 345.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 268.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Life Time Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.78. 814,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $27.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LTH shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Life Time Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Life Time Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 168,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $4,127,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,556.66. This trade represents a 40.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,412.08. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.