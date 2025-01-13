Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,246 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.15.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $473,929.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,343.27. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,387 shares of company stock worth $27,748,931. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.41. 11,815,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,570,484. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $201.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

