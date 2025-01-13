Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.28 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $192.75 million and $8.28 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00037376 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,154,589,056 coins and its circulating supply is 942,070,394 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

