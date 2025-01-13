Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 1,760.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CAF traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.00. 5,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,695. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.3272 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
