Morgan Stanley Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $80.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Celanese from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Celanese from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

CE traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 368,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,432. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese has a 52-week low of $64.05 and a 52-week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.40%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 528.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after acquiring an additional 219,095 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

