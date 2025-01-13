Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,742 shares of company stock worth $131,030,268 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $837.51. 899,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,333. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.26 and a 1 year high of $941.75. The company has a market capitalization of $358.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $878.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $753.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

