Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $3.51 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

