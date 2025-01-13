New Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 2.3% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,062,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,837,000 after acquiring an additional 269,488 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,153,000 after acquiring an additional 356,674 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,750,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 103,002 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,545,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 180,924 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFGR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.