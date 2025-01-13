NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,451 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.19. 4,871,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,119,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $107.43. The firm has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

