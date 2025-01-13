Noble Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Noble Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,001,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,949,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 21,255 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $645,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,403.52. The trade was a 14.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.68. 388,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,293. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

