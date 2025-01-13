Noble Family Wealth LLC Sells 273 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Noble Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 4.3% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,917. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.62 and its 200 day moving average is $186.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

